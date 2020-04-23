4 Terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir; No big gathering during burial

SOURCE: ET

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of southern Kashmir on Wednesday. Above 50 militants have been killed this year. The identity of the militants have not been disclosed yet. Their bodies were shifted to the police control room in Srinagar for medico-legal formalities and later burried in presence of magistrate.

“We have taken DNA samples of all the four unidentified militants. We are conducting burial in presence of the magistrate. So far, the family of one militant has come. If the family identifies the body, then 2-3 family members will be permitted to attend the burial. For those who come later to claim the bodies, DNA samples will be taken for further course of action,” said inspector general of police Vijay Kumar.

A top J&K police official told ET that any gathering could become the cause of virus spread as all ten districts of Kashmir reported Covid-19 positive cases. “We cannot allow big funerals amid the pandemic. Who will be responsible for places like Sopore where scores of people came out for the funeral of a militant earlier this month,” he said. J&K police also registered a case against persons who attended the Sopore funeral.

In another encounter in Shopian this month, two militants killed in an encounter were buried in Baramullah of northern Kashmir, despite two families claiming their bodies. The families were told to complete legal and medical formalities so that their relation with the militants could be established.

During his visit to the quarantine unit at the police training centre in Manigam, J&K director general of police, Dilbag Singh related Covid-19 with the ongoing militancy in Kashmir.

“Till now, Pakistan exported terrorists, but now they are also planning to export coronavirus patients to infect people of Kashmir,” said Singh.

J&K police officials said militant activity has amplified in the last few weeks as ice has started melting along the Line of Control and infiltration attempts are being made. A senior police official said, “A new militant outfit, The Resistance Front, which is considered to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba, carried out a few attacks in Kashmir, including the latest one in Sopore, where three CRPF men were killed and militants managed to flee.”