4 terrorists killed, 1 surrenders in encounter with security forces in Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday

At least 4 terrorists have been killed and one has surrendered in an encounter with security forces at Kiloora village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Two AK-47 and 3 pistols are also recovered. A joint security operation is underway. “Terrorist Shakoor Parray Al Badr District commander and another terrorist Suhail Bhat who abducted and killed Khanmoh’s Panch neutralised in today’s encounter,” IG police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

One militant surrendered during the encounter earlier that started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Kiloora area following specific information about terrorist presence.

Terrorist who surrendered in the Shopian encounter. As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, the militants started heavy firing triggering the encounter. Heavy cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot, police said.

Earlier on Friday body of the missing Panch Nisar Ahmad Bhat was recovered from an orchard at Shopian. The body was spotted by the locals who informed the police.

Bhat reportedly left for Shopian from Srinagar on August 19 and was missing ever since. An unverified audio tape released by terrorists later had claimed that the abducted panch had been killed.