4 nabbed for links with Pakistan intruders

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

The killing of five Pakistan intruders by the Border Security Force in Tarn Taran yesterday has led the Punjab Police to a narcotics nexus thriving in connivance with local residents in the remote rural belt along the International Border. Four Indian nationals have been detained from the border belt in this regard.

The four had established connections with the five Pakistan nationals, say police.

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruman Nimbale said details of weapons recovered from the intruders were being investigated, though no radical activity had surfaced so far.

“Prima facie it appears to be an attempt to push narcotics from the Pakistan side in connivance with drug smugglers on this side of the border,” he said.

Without identifying the four men, as it could hamper the investigation, the SSP said: “We unlocked the two mobile phones recovered from the scene. The call details and data led us to some border-belt residents. The phones have been sent for technical forensic examination, as it may lead us to more drug operators.”

As part of the investigation, teams of the Punjab Police in coordination with the BSF have been searching the area falling under the Dal border outpost, where the five were shot.

On its part, the BSF is awaiting a reply from the Pakistan side after a protest was lodged during a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers. IG (Punjab Frontier) Mahipal Yadav said: “As per the norms, the bodies will be kept for 72 hours. We will dispose of the bodies here if the other side does not claim these.”

Around 9 kg heroin, arms and ammunition, two phones and Rs 610 in Pakistan currency were recovered from the slain infiltrators.