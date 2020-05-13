4 Jaish-e-Mohammad associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday (May 12) arrested four terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from in Awantipora in Pulwama. A police spokesman said the arrested persons were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kinds of support to the active terrorists of JeM operating in the areas of Khrew and forest areas of Tral.

The terrorist associated have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Parray, Sheeraz Ahmad Dar, Shafat Ahmad Mir and Ishfaq Ahmad Shah – all residents of Bathen area of Khrew in Awantipora, Pulwama.

Incriminating material including explosive material and ammunition have been recovered on their disclosure in Bathen area. A case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Khrew police station in this regard. An investigation has also been initiated in the case.