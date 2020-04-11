4 civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major Babar Iftikhar informed that Indian forces violated ceasefire and attacked LoC during the last 24 hours. They used artillery and heavy mortals. DG ISPR informed that the attacked had happened in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along the LoC where Indian forces targeted the LoC.

He said, “Due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians, including a 15 year-old girl, sustained serious injuries,” he added. “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre, and targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire,” he said.