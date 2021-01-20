3rd FOC Tejas Mk1 spotted ready for Delivery

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG.

SP-19, the Third FOC-standard Tejas Mk1 fighter jet was spotted at HAL Facility when Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Raj Kumar was visiting the HAL facility that seemed ready for the delivery to the second LCA-Tejas Squadron soon. First FOC-standard SP-21 has been rechristened as SP-17 to avoid confusion in Tail numbers that took to air last March.

SP-18 made its first flight last year but was not delivered to IAF. Later production was slowed downed to address issues with commonality and the Interchangeability of panels and other systems for easy maintenance that was raised by the Indian Air Force (IAF). HAL up to a large extend was able to fix technical teething issues as requested by the IAF and is now looking forward to deliver the remaining aircraft by March.

HAL, company Chairman, and Managing Director R. Madhavan recently confirmed to media that 5 (SP-19/20/21/22/23) FOC Standard aircraft will be ready to be delivered to IAF by end of March 2021. idrw.org has been informed that 3 (SP-19/20/21) are racing towards completion and assembly of the SP-22 is also progressing well, but they’re doubts if SP-23 will be ready by end of March 2021 as informed by HAL Chief.

