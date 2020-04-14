36 years of Operation Meghdoot: A tale of Indian army’s unmatched bravery, heroism and sacrifice

SOURCE: DNA INDIA

On April 13, 1984, the Indian Army secured the strategically important Siachen Glacier and continues to guard the highest battlefield in the world braving the most challenging situations.

‘Operation Meghdoot’, the code-name for an Indian Armed Forces operation, was launched 36 years back this very day. The Indian Army took to microblogging website Twitter to celebrate the day. “13 April 1984. #ThisDayThatYear #OperationMeghdoot #IndianArmy secured Strategically important Siachen Glacier and guards these icy heights of our motherland. Doing difficult is routine here, impossible may take a little longer. Jai Hind #Siachen,” said the tweet.

The operation was launched in 1984 to capture the Siachen Glacier in the Jammu and Kashmir. Precipitating the Siachen conflict, this military operation was unique as the first assault launched at the world’s highest battlefield. The military action resulted in Indian troops gaining control of the entire Siachen Glacier.

After 36 years of Operation Meghdoot, army’s longest deployment on the strategically located Siachen Glacier continues, celebrating a saga of unmatched bravery, heroism, courage and sacrifice on the world’s highest and coldest battlefield.

Siachen sits astride two disputed boundaries with Pakistan and China. It lies in the Karakoram Range in North-West India. Siachen Glacier is 76.4 km long and covers about 10,000 sq km uninhabited terrain.

In 1974, Pakistan started permitting mountaineering expeditions into Siachen Glacier. By the spring of 1983, it was clear that India needed to maintain a close watch on Siachen.

On this day, a Platoon of four Kumaon led by then Captain Sanjay Kulkarni planted the first Indian Flag on Siachen Glacier at Bilafond La which began Operation Meghdoot.