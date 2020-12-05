36 British MPs write to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on farmers’ protests in India

SOURCE: Times Now

After Canada’s Justin Trudeau, 36 Members of Parliament of UK have written to that country’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab seeking an intervention of the government on the farmers’ issue in India. Citing that the matter is an issue of concern for Sikhs in the UK, the letter also called for an urgent meeting to discuss the situation.

Citing that the new farm laws are being described as ‘death warrant’, the letter says that the three laws present 30-million-strong Punjabi population with a ‘huge problem’.

“The Punjabi farming community is widely recognised as the backbone of the state’s economic structure and the farmers’ concerns are a powerful factor in national and state politics. It is therefore not surprising that it has resulted in a considerable fallout between the Centre and the elected politicians from virtually all political parties in Punjab,” the two-page letter reads.

The letter also urges the UK government to communicate its concerns to the Indian government and call for an urgent meeting to address the situation.

Earlier, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had raised concerns about the farmer protests in India and said that Canada, a country with a huge Sikh population, backs democratic and peaceful protests. Calling the intervention an ‘unacceptable interference’ in India’s internal matters, the Indian government, on Friday, summoned the Canadian envoy and said that the Canadian PM’s statements could have a seriously damaging impact on relations between New Delhi and Ottawa.

“Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada… We expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism,” MEA said in a statement.