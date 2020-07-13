35-40 terrorists active in northern districts of Jammu and Kashmir; 129 killed this year

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Deputy Inspector General of Police north Kashmir said on Monday (July 13) that two foreigners among three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in Sopore encounter on July 13 were planning to launch terror attacks in the Valley. He added that close to 250-300 terrorists are ready on launch pads across the Line of Control to infiltrate into the Indian side.

“As per reports, 35-40 terrorists are operating in northern districts. 16-17 are local terrorists who are also active in the north Kashmir area,” the DIG said. The DIG termed the killing of two terrorists in Sopore’s Reban encounter a major success for security forces, adding that any possibility of a future terror attack can’t be ruled out.

“We can’t rule out the possibility of a terror attack. The arms and ammunition recovered from the slain terrorists indicated that they were planning something major. After their killing, a major threat has been averted,” DIG north Kashmir Range Muhammad Suliaman Choudhary said while addressing a press briefing in Sopore.

On Saturday, three terrorists were eliminated during an encounter by security forces in an 18-hour long joint operation in Reban area of Sopore district of Baramulla. Among them were two foreigners and one local. The two terrorists were identified as Usman Bhai and Saifullah.

Yesterday, IGP Kashmir said, “Usman Bhai was involved in the recent attack in Sopore in which a CRPF jawan was martyred and a civilian was killed. The duo was active in the Valley for the last several years.”

There are also reports of fresh infiltration from the Pakistan side. Ten terrorists have reportedly sneaked into the Indian side from across the border. Police said that they are ready to face any kind of challenge.

Post the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, continuous attempts have been made from across the LOC to disrupt peace and normal life in Kashmir.

An army commander present at the press conference said that Pakistan is desperate to push more terrorists into the Valley. The neighbouring country is also violating the ceasefire on the LoC.

In last 24 hours, security forces in Kashmir have achieved major success:

Five terrorists have been eliminated whereas six have been arrested.

3 Lashkar terrorists eliminated during Sopore encounter.

2 terrorists arrested after a failed grenade attack in Awantipora.

4 Lashkar terrorist arrested in Bandipora, north Kashmir.

2 JeM terrorists eliminated in Anantnag

129 terrorists have so far been killed this year while over 100 terrorist supporters have been arrested. Dozens of hideouts have been busted in the Valley.