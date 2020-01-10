300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate via PoK, Kashmir on high alert: Sources

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on a high alert as there are reports that at least 300 terrorists were waiting to infiltrate India ahead of Republic Day on January 26. Sources in security establishment have said that 300 terrorists have been brimming at launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Sources said that several of the terror operatives are believed to be Afghani fighters.

Pakistani Army has recruited about 60 war-toughened Afghan fighters who would be pushed across the border to carry out attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence inputs suggest. A security official said, “Afghan terrorists are the biggest threat to Kashmir peace at the moment. Some foreign terrorists have already entered. They are better fighters, hence their involvement is a big concern.” The official said that that the terrorists who are being freed from Afghan war theatre are being pushed to Kashmir.

Sources said that with security being tight in J&K, Pak ISI may launch a drone attack. A top source in the security grid said that the recent drone attacks in Saudi Arabia and by the US against Iran has worried the security forces.

At the western border, along the Pakistan where 1900 Kilometre is manned by the BSF, a massive overhaul is taking place under the aegis of Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said that Amit Shah emphasised that “the security forces must at all cost stop infiltration, hence massive exercise has been undertaken by Border Management (BM) department of MHA”.

Field trials are being conducted by the BSF, inviting vendors from the national and international arena for anti-drone technology.

Sources said that BSF needs a linear anti-drone technology to look after the threat across the vast length of the border.

So far BSF has not finalised any such technology as the force is not satisfied with field trials.

Even as the Indian Air Force is the nodal agency to detect and neutralise any such drone attack, BSF has for now told soldiers to shoot at any drone within their line of sight and range.