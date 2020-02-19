3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Tral

At least three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral. The terrorists have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat. All three belong to the terror outfit ‘Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind’.

The terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation by Army, CRPF and J&K Police in Tral of Pulwama district. Earlier on February 5, one CRPF jawan was martyred, while two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The gunbattle was reported from Shalteng area outside Srinagar, where terrorists had opened fire on security forces. The firing was heard from Lawaypora area.

These incidents have occured nearly a week after terrorists had fired at a team of policemen at Nagrota toll plaza on Jammu outskirts. The incident was reported after cops intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at the toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

A policeman was also injured in the gunfight.

Two explosions were also heard near the Nagrota toll plaza where the encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out.

The area was cordoned off following the encounter and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic in view of civilian security.