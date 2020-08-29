3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama Today

SOURCE: HT

Police and security forces on Saturday morning killed three unidentified terrorists in an encounter in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police officials said that the encounter started on Friday in Pulwama’s Zadoora area at around 1am. Search operations are going on.

More details about the encounter are awaited.

Meanwhile, four terrorists were also killed in an encounter in the Shopian district on Friday which has taken the total number of terrorists killed in the valley in the less than 24 hours to seven.