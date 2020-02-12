3 Pak terrorists killed in Indian retaliation in J-K’s Mendhar sector

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mendhar sector on February 9, said Army sources.

The Indian Army has been responding to Pakistan Army’s ceasefire violations in other sectors as well over the past few days. “As per intelligence inputs, three Pakistani terrorists were killed in Indian retaliation across LoC in Mendhar sector on Sunday. Army has been effectively responding to Pakistan Army’s ceasefire violations in Mendhar and other sectors going on for last few days,” said Army sources.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Balakot and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district.