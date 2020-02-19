‘26/11 attacks were originally planned for 27/9; ISI, LeT had assigned Dawood’s gang to kill Kasab in jail’

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

A book written by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria has made yet another sensational disclosure. In the memoir ‘Let Me Say It Now’, which was released on Monday, Rakesh Maria has alleged that the terror attack which shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008, was originally planned for September 27, 2008.

As per the excerpts from the book, Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and LeT had tasked the gang of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim with eliminating Kasab, the lone terrorist captured for 26/11 attack, within the jail premises.

The book has also alleged that the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was originally planned to take place on September 27, 2008, which was the 27th day of Ramadan fasting. However, it was postponed to November 26 that year, said Maria without elaborating on the reason for the delay.

The former Mumbai police commissioner also alleges in the book that the absconder mafia don, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar – after Kasab’s capture had deeply embarrassed the Pakistani establishment and put it into the dock internationally – had been given the task of getting Kasab killed with the help of ISI and LeT operatives. It is to be noted that Dawood Ibrahim is a wanted fugitive in the March 1993 Mumbai serial attacks case.

Interestingly, both the cases – 1993 and 2008 – were probed by Rakesh Maria.

The former Mumbai top cop added that the safety of Kasab had become his “first priority”, especially in the wake of evident anger and bitterness among the Mumbai Police personnel over the death of their colleagues in the operation, besides the external threats.

Nearly 16 Mumbai Police personnel and at least two National Security Guard (NSG) commandos had died in the terror operation, which went on for around 60 hours at 11 locations in hardly a five-square km area of south Mumbai.

Twenty-five-year-old Kasab, who was the lone terrorist (among 10 of them sent in by Pakistan) to be captured by Mumbai Police during the 26/11 attack, had undergone a full judicial trial as per the Indian legal system norms. He was hanged secretly in Yerawada Central Jail of Pune on November 21, 2012. Kasab was buried at an unknown location.