25,782 Minorities From Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan Given Long Term Visa in 5 Years

SOURCE: PTI

As many as 25,782 people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Long Term Visa (LTV) in last five years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, however, said statistics of foreigners arriving into India are not maintained community-wise. A total of 25,782 people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Long Term Visa (LTV) from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019 after their arrival in India, he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the government has extended various facilities to such people living in India on LTV. These include grant of LTV for a period of five years at a time, allowing their children to take admission in schools, colleges, universities, technical/professional institutions without any specific permission from the state government/UT administration, permitting them to engage in employment in private sector, purchase of dwelling unit and accommodation for carrying out self employment, opening of bank accounts, issuance of driving license, PAN card and Aadhaar number, he said.