200 Pakistanis killed in Kandahar Clashes : Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman

SOURCE: KHAAMA

Maulvi Munir, a key member of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, had been killed by Afghan security forces during a battle in Kandahar province. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a press conference on Sunday, that Maulvi Munir, a key member of the Taliban’s Qatar office, had been killed in a clash with Afghan security forces in Kandahar.

According to Tariq Areen, Maulvi Munir was in charge of the Yaqub network, the commander of the Mullah Baradar and Mullah Shirin fronts, the former Taliban governor for Kandahar and a member of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar.

He added that more than 200 Pakistanis had been killed and many more wounded during the skirmish in Helmand and Kandahar provinces, who are currently receiving medical treatments in Pakistan.