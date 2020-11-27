20-year-old martyred jawan’s WhatsApp chat brings tears to Netizens’ eyes; this is a soldier’s life in J&K

| By

SOURCE : TIMES NOW

A WhatsApp message by an Army jawan – 20-year-old youth named Yash Deshmukh aka Yash Digambar Deshmukh – who died in a terror attack in Kashmir incidentally on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack has gone viral in his native Maharashtra state.

Yash Deshmukh was one of the two jawans who succumbed to an ambush in broad daylight, by three terrorists, in a busy Srinagar area. According to sources, the militants ambushed the patrolling party of the Kilo Force (Yash belonged to the 101 Division of the Maratha Light Infantry) Road Opening Party and fired at them indiscriminately.

It now emerges that only a day prior to the attack, Yash had carried out a WhatsApp with his friend back home in Chaligaon Taluka of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.

WhatsApp message goes viral:

In the poignant message that is now viral, Yash’s friend asks him how he was doing, to which he gave a very touching answer.

“I am fine. But what can one say of our kind of life? We are here one day and gone another!” Yash had replied.

Yash is survived by a farmer father, mother, two married sisters and a younger brother who is yet in school. Yash had been passionate about joining the Army and had travelled to Belgaum in Karnatak to appear for the Army recruitment process last year. He had struggled to build a physique so as to qualify for the Army’s fitness standards. Enthusiastic about serving the nation in uniform, he had however not skipped the fact that it was a perilous journey.

Now the WhatsApp message in his native language (mother tongue) Marathi that he sent to his friend has gone viral.

Terror attacks in Kashmir:

Yash Deshmukh’s remarks to his friend must have come in the background f the recent surge by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the Valley. Like every year, Pakistan has been attempting to push in trained terrorists along the Kasmir LOC into India, before the Himalayan region becomes too risky for travellers. The terror attack took place barely 48 hours before the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. On November 19, four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists travelling in a truck on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway were killed during an encounter near Nagrota in Jammu.