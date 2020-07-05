20 Lakhs Hindus to be settled in Kashmir: President of POK

Sardar Masood Khan, Puppet President of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), said here on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party along with the Indian forces and intelligence agencies are planning to settle nearly 20 lakhs Hindu in Kashmir Valley in next 2 years while speaking to the Pakistani Media on the issue of India issuing 25000 Domicile certificate to people who have lived in the state for more than 15 years.

Khan goes on and also claims that people from UP, Bihar, and Maharashtra which are India’s high population areas are being promised government jobs and free land to settle in Kashmir valley to change the demography of the region. Pakistani propaganda on India issuing 25000 Domicile certificate has been picked up by many Islamist International media has evidence of India altering the demography of the Kashmir Valley even though Domicile laws clearly states that it requires nearly 15 years of living in Kashmir for one to apply and the majority of the cases are of those who already have requirements.

Bharatiya Janata Party has come under heavy criticism from a section of its core supporters for laying out such stringent new Domicile laws for the Union Territory of J&K which makes it nearly a very long path for Indians to apply for local citizenship. Political observers have dismissed the fear of demography changes in Kashmir valley since it requires a person to live for 15 years to be eligible for new J&K domicile certificate and if demography changes were planned then it could have been only 2 years like seen in many other Indian states to be eligible for citizenship of the Law.

Kashmir Valley has over 99% Muslim majority in the valley and if 15 years rule is maintained to be eligible for a new J&K domicile certificate it might take over 70 years for the Kashmir Valley to see even 2-3% Non-Muslim Minority in the state. Islamist Terrorists have already warned outsiders from settling in Kashmir and in past have killed Non-Kashmiris to deter any settlement plans from New Delhi.

