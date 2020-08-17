2 terrorists involved in attack on security forces killed in J-K’s Baramulla

At least two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an ongoing gun battle on Monday after they attacked and killed two troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police earlier in the day in the Union territory’s Baramulla district.

The encounter started after security forces chased the terrorists following their attack on a joint patrol party of CRPF and the police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district earlier in the day.

“One more terrorist killed (total 2). Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Police officials said security forces had cordoned off the area immediately after the attack and chased the terrorists. A contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, the terrorists were killed, they said.

Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir, said three terrorists suspected to be belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack.

“According to eyewitnesses, there were three militants who came from the nearby dense orchards and started firing indiscriminately on the ‘naka’ in which our three jawans – two from CRPF and one J-K Police – were martyred. It seems the LeT has carried out the attack. We will give them a befitting reply soon,” Kumar told reporters at the site of the attack.

“We have cordoned off the area and searches are on. We are hopeful that we will neutralise them soon,” Kumar added.

When asked whether terrorists have changed their strategy and were attacking security forces and then fleeing the spot, Kumar said it was a matter of concern, but the forces will soon find a solution to the problem.

“The number of forces on a ‘naka’ point is less and is normally in a remote area where they (militants) conceal themselves by coming along with civilians and then fire on the forces. We have faced losses and they have managed to flee a few times, but, we will soon find a response to this tactic and end this problem,” he said.

This is the second attack on security forces in Kashmir in the last three days. On August 14, two policemen were killed and another injured in Nowgam area of Srinagar in a similar attack.