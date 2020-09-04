2 terrorists gunned down during encounter in Baramulla’s Pattan area in Jammu and Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

In a joint operation, security forces on Friday (September 4) killed at least two terrorists in an encounter in Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter had broken out at the Pattan area in the wee hours of Friday after forces received specific inputs about the presence of a few terrorists in the area. However, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who then retaliated strongly to the gunfire.

An army officer along with an Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel was injured in the gunbattle. They were immediately rushed to the 92 Army Base Hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

On September 3, forces arrested three Overground Workers (OGW) of a terror group in Baramulla’s Pattan area.