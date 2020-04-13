2 pilots martyred as Pakistan Army aircraft crashes near Gujarat : Pakistani Media

| By

SOURCE: DAWN

A Pakistan Army aircraft — Mushaq — crashed on Monday near Gujarat during a routine training mission, according to the military’s media wing. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Major Umer, an instructor pilot, and Lieutenant Faizan, a student pilot, were martyred during the crash.

“Major Umer, a resident of Gujarat, and Lieutenant Fiazan, a resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal, embraced shahadat,” the ISPR statement said. Major Umer is survived by a wife, the statement added. On March 23, a Pakistan Airforce F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad during rehearsals for the Pakistan Day Parade.

Wing Commander Nauman Akram was martyred in the crash. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had paid tribute to the martyr and said: “Laying one’s life is the ultimate sacrifice one can make for defence of the motherland. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and sincere prayers for the bereaved family.”

In July 2019, 17 people lost their lives after a military aircraft crashed into a populated area in the suburbs of Rawalpindi. Five army officials and 12 civilians were martyred in the tragedy, the ISPR had said. Another 12 civilians were injured in the crash as the aircraft slammed into houses below where most of the people were sleeping at the time, the statement had said.