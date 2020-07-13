2 more terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore encounter, toll reaches 3

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Security forces on Sunday (July 12) killed at least three terrorists during an encounter in the Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The 13-hour long gunbattle which started in the wee hours today, ended with this, whereas a search operation was underway when the latest report came in.

“Two more unidentified terrorists were killed in Sopore encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered; a search operation is underway,” Kashmir Zone Police said. According to sources, one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Usman, affiliated with the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Toiba terror group. Sources added that he was involved in the recent terror attack in Sopore in which a CRPF jawan was martyred and a civilian was killed. IGP Kashmir said that the elimination of three terrorists in Sopore encounter is a big success for the police and security forces.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 22 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation at 4 am on Sunday after receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in Reban area of Sopore. The source said that hiding terrorists opened fire on forces that triggered a gunfight. In the ensuing gunfight, one militant was killed, the official said.

At least 2-3 terrorists were believed to be hiding in the area when the gunfight ensued.

On July 11, two terrorists were killed in an ambush by army along the Line of Control (LoC) at Naugam sector in north Kashmir. The Army recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Security forces at India-Pakistan border have been put on high alert after an intelligence input revealed that terrorists were trying to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out ‘action’. According to the input, there is a likely presence of armed terrorists in Bhimber Gali and Naushera sectors with an intention to infiltrate to carry out BAT (Border Action Team) action.

Sources in intelligence agencies told ANI that input has been shared with forces and the Border Security Force (BSF) to keep a close watch on activities in these areas.