2 more Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Shopian, Tally 4

SOURCE: PTI

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district today, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian on Tuesday night after getting information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the terrorists, who were hiding, opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle. Four terrorists were killed in the operation, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained, he added.

More details awaited.