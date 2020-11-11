2 Maoists With ? 16 Lakh Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh

SOURCE: PTI

Two Maoists with a total bounty of ? 16 lakh on their heads surrendered on Tuesday to the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, the police said.

Nagesh alias Budhru Benjam was a ‘deputy platoon commander’ of the Maoists’ self-styled military company number 6, while woman ultra Urmila alias Sukmati Usendi was a section member of the same squad, Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.

The two were involved in attacks on security forces since 2016 in Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Kanker districts of Bastar, he said.

“Both carried rewards of ? 8 lakh each on their heads. They have said they were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology. They will be given assistance of ? 10,000 each and other facilities as per the government”s surrender and rehabilitation policy,” he added.