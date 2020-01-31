2 Indian super computers in the world’s 100 fastest list

SOURCE: GADGET NOW
The list of world’s fastest super computers is out. The bi-annual list called TOP500 is dominated by China and the US. There are also two Indian supercomputers in the list, ranked at No. 57 and No. 100. Here’s over to India and the world’s fastest supercomputers.
The world’s fastest super computer is IBM-built. It boasts of an HPL result of 148.6 petaflops. Ranked at No. 2, Sierra is another IBM-built supercomputer in the Top 10. The second-ranked Sierra system comes in at 94.6 petaflops. At no. 3 is Sunway TaihuLight supercomputer, with an HPL mark of 93.0 petaflops. TaihuLight was developed by China’s National Research Center of Parallel Computer Engineering & Technology (NRCPC).
The fourth fastest super computer in the world is Tianhe-2A (Milky Way-2A), a system developed by China’s National University of Defense Technology (NUDT). It boasts of GPL result of 61.4 petaflops. At No. 5 is Dell C6420 super computer Frontera. It has an HPL result of 23.5 petaflops. Powered solely by Xeon Platinum processors. At No. 6 is Piz Daint, a Cray XC50 supercomputer. At 21.2 petaflops, it remains the most powerful system in Europe.
Pratyush is a Cray XC40-based super computer installed at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune is ranked at No. 57 in the Top 500 list. Ranked at No. 100 in the overall list, Mihir supercomputer is another Cray XC40-based system installed at National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, Noida.