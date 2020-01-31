2 Indian super computers in the world’s 100 fastest list

The world’s fastest super computer is IBM-built. It boasts of an HPL result of 148.6 petaflops. Ranked at No. 2, Sierra is another IBM-built supercomputer in the Top 10. The second-ranked Sierra system comes in at 94.6 petaflops. At no. 3 is Sunway TaihuLight supercomputer, with an HPL mark of 93.0 petaflops. TaihuLight was developed by China’s National Research Center of Parallel Computer Engineering & Technology (NRCPC).