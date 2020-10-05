2 CRPF Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack On Outskirts Of Srinagar

| By

SOURCE: NDTV

Two CRPF soldiers were killed and three others injured in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar this afternoon. The terrorists opened fire at the security forces when the personnel were on duty on a highway, police said, adding that they seemed to have come from a “marshy area” nearby.

The terrorists attacked when the CRPF troops, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, were carrying out road opening operations at Pampore bypass at around 12:50 pm today. “Troops of 110 Battalion CRPF along with JKP were carrying out ROP during which unknown terrorists (12:50 hours) fired upon the troops. In this incident total 05 CRPF personnel sustained injuries and were evacuated to district hospital,” CRPF”s statement read.

It’s not yet clear if the terrorists have escaped. A search operation is going on, and the area has been cordoned off. The injured jawans were rushed to nearby hospitals. This is the fourth such attack on the security forces in the same area, which is usually heavily guarded, in the last few weeks.