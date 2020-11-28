2 Army jawans killed in Pak shelling at LoC

SOURCE: PTI

Two Army jawans were killed on Friday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

A defence spokesperson said, “The Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of district Rajouri today (Friday).” The Indian Army immediately responded to the unprovoked firing, he added.

Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh sustained critical injuries in the firing and died later, he said. The nation would always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the official added. On Thursday, Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian critically injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.