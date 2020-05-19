1st ALH Dhruv helicopter for Coast Guard makes ground firing of 12 mm gun

Butt firing of 12 mm gun fitted on @IndiaCoastGuard ALH Dhruv. Engineers at #HAL working on various improvements on #Dhruv have integrated 19 new systems for CG/naval variants. A new radar & EO pod are part of the pack. #Avgeekshttps://t.co/tkIARmPBG0 @akananth pic.twitter.com/u1dH7ylnbI — Anantha Krishnan M ?? (@writetake) May 18, 2020

The first ALH Dhruv-Mk-III helicopter for the Indian Coast Guard, built by the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, has made a successful maiden ground firing of 12 mm heavy machine gun which can come handy against pirate vessels or smugglers boats trying to bring in banned contrabands in the country. Helicopter is specially designed by Rotary Wing R&D Centre of HAL and comes with 19 new systems and this helicopters will be deployed by ICG for various roles such as Search and Rescue (SAR), casualty evacuation, armed patrol, coastal surveillance, VIP movement and the night SAR missions.

HAL had signed a contract worth around Rs.5,126 crore in 2017 for supply of 16 ALHs (Fixed Wheel) to ICG in a five year timeframe to boost the Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Coast Security capabilities. The first ALH Dhruv squadron of ICG was commissioned in March 2002 with its operational base at Indian Coast Guard Air Enclave, Goa but this batch of ALH Dhruv-Mk-III arequippeded with better Naval payload to perform high intense coastal duties.

