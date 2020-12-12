1971 war: Indian bombing in Bangladesh was extremely calibrated to cause minimum damage

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Forty-nine years after the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the independence of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan), the memories of the events remain distinct. Pakistan lost half of its territory with the birth of Bangladesh, its forces in the East, and had to publicly surrender to India.

Here’s a look back at how India took utmost caution in Bangladesh to cause minimum damage to their assets. Latest satellite images show many of the oil tanks in Bangladesh that were scrupulously avoided by the Indian military in 1971 are still standing and in use.

Birth of Bangladesh Forces

The eastern sector during the India-Pakistan war was active throughout the year 1971.

The Mukti Bahini or liberation army, also known as the Bangladesh Forces, was actively opposing the Pakistani Armed Forces since its creation in April 1971. The Mukti Bahini established its air force with the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) at Dimapur on October 4, 1971.

The Mukti Bahini Air Force, codenamed ‘Kilo Flight’, had bought a Dakota, an Otter and an Alouette helicopter from the IAF and training of pilots and ground crew had begun in earnest.

The first operation was planned for November 10, 1971. However, it was postponed due to operational reasons. It later took place in the first week of December 1971.

India Today’s OSINT team investigates the facts of the 1971 India-Pakistan war forgotten by most, through historical air photos made available by the IAF compared with the latest images.

Step-motherly treatment

During 1971, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had only 19 Sabre jets (F-86) and three Lockheed RT-33 reconnaissance aircraft deployed at Tezgaon and Kurmitola airports in Dhaka.

Compared to the PAF’s 254 combat aircraft allocated to West Pakistan, the number of 19 Sabres in the erstwhile East Pakistan was far too less.

The pilots from east were also mostly grounded, and some arrested without reasons and given step-motherly treatment by the West.

The IAF, on the other hand, had 24 squadrons in the West and about half of that in the East considered balanced deployment given the threat posed.

Kurmitola

The bombing in the areas of Bangladesh had to be very carefully planned and executed with extreme precision.

Unlike the Skardu airbase, which was located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where utmost care was exercised to ensure only the runway was bombed, at the airbases in Bangladesh, only the parking aprons were bombed to destroy PAF fighters.

Caution also had to be exercised so as to avoid any damage to other assets or personnel which would be useful to the ‘Kilo Flight’ after the war effort was over.

The news of PAF carrying out pre-emptive strikes on the Indian airfields in the West reached the eastern sector by 1800h on December 3, 1971. The Mukti Bahini Air Force which was fully trained by then was used to bomb Tezgaon and Kurmitola airbases on the night December 3-4, 1971.

The Canberras which followed after five minutes of the raid by the Kilo Flight very accurately hit the PAF assets, not causing any harm to personnel or the runway.

However, the Sabres kept disrupting the Indian Army’s operational plans, especially during the daytime.

The IAF combat air patrols (CAPs) by Hunters supported by MiGs were launched on December 4 in which the PAF lost six in aerial action and three on the ground.

A decision was finally taken to put the PAF out of action completely by hitting the runways on December 5, 1971 and by mid-day, the PAF in eastern sector was virtually grounded.

The MiG-21s detailed to hit the runway did an excellent job by using 500 lb and 1,000 lb bombs. The entire runways had almost 17m wide and 3m deep craters that could not be filled until hostilities ended with Pakistani surrender.

One of the MiG pilots took this aerial photograph with a handheld camera clicking precisely at the moment when the bombs were exploding. The clearer photos, not displayed here, were later used for briefing pilots for subsequent missions.

Narayanganj

The rail and road connectivity was cut off by the IAF. The Pakistani forces in Bangladesh were totally dependent on waterways within 2-3 days of hostilities breaking out. The Indian Navy had put in place a contraband control and blockade of erstwhile East Pakistan. All ships belonging to Pakistan and those armed were to be destroyed.

Another blockade that was in place during 1971 was the amphibious forces which landed near Cox’s Bazar to ensure Pakistani troops did not flee to Burma.

The IAF had planned to interdict all Pakistani coastal vessels, motorised barges and ferries in the rivers of eastern sector. Any boat carrying arms or Pakistan troops was to be destroyed.

A large number of ships were destroyed on December 9, 1971, totalling to more than a hundred. The ports attacked were mainly Narayanganj, Sirajganj and Khulna.

The famous aerial photo of Narayanganj bombing indicates an oiler on fire with a small oil spill in the river. Most steamers in Bangladesh rivers were hit and destroyed.

However, extreme care was exercised not to attack any country boats or other assets on the ground that could be used by Bangladesh after liberation.

Chittagong

The targets below the line 22 25N were mutually decided to be engaged by Navy’s assets. Thus, the farthest airbase in the East being Chittagong and below the designated line, the bombing had to be done in consultations with the navy.

The port city of Chittagong was attacked on December 4, 1971. The main target was oil tanks near the airport.

The Padma Oil Depot was struck by IAF’s Hunters from 14 Squadron at Dumdum. Again, a cautious approach was adopted to ensure minimum damage to the assets for use by Bangladesh in the future.

The historical aerial photograph shows Chittagong oil depot on fire which caused minimum damage to other facilities around.The latest satellite images show many oil tanks from 1971 are still in use.

The airbase and runways were later bombed by Canberras on the night December 10-11, 1971, when intelligence indicated that some Pakistan aircraft may try to evacuate Maj. Gen. Farman Ali and other senior officers.

These aerial photographs taken in the eastern sector during the 1971 war have become immortalised in the minds of Bangladeshis and Indians alike.