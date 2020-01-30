1,615 NDFB cadres lay down arms at surrender ceremony in Guwahati, deposit 178 weapons

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

After signing the Bodo Peace Accord, a total of 1,615 cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on Thursday laid down their arms at a surrender ceremony held in Guwahati. The cadres of all four fractions of NDFB – NDFB (Dhiren Bodo), NDFB (Progressive), NDFB (Ranjan Daimary) and NADFB (S) had laid down their arms before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the arms lay down ceremony that was held at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) auditorium in Guwahati.

The NDFB cadres deposited 178 weapons including AK series rifle, M-16 rifle, 4803 rounds live ammunition, 14 grenades, one 2 inch mortar.Among the cadres, 836 are from NDFB (Dhiren Bodo), NDFB (Progressive) fractions, 579 from NDFB (Ranjan Daimary) and 200 from NDFB (S) fraction.

The Centre and the Assam government on Monday signed the Bodo peace accord with four fractions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) in New Delhi in presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Terming the occasion as historic, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Bodo Accord, which was recently signed by the Centre, state government and the NDFB fractions, ABSU and UBPO, has now brought an environment of to the Bodoland.

“Bodos are very hardworking and brave. I welcome all the members of Bodo militant groups to the mainstream society and urge them to work for all-round development of BTC and Assam. Development of the Bodos is the development of Assam,” Sonowal said.

Assam CM Sonowal said that it was a historic day coinciding with the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and added that the day would mark a new chapter of peace and development in the Bodo areas.

He also informed that a comprehensive rehabilitation policy would be formulated for providing employment opportunities to the surrendered militants so that they could make a meaningful contribution to the nation-building process.

Sonowal also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interest in the Northeast region to make it the “New engine of growth for the country”.

The Assam minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah would likely to attend the celebration function of Bodo peace accord on February 7.

The Assam chief minister also said that the peace agreement signed with Bodo militant groups have been welcomed by all sections of the society and even people residing outside the state and country have expressed happiness over the development which would bring peace to BTC areas.

On the other hand, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Bodo Peace Accord means that there will be total peace in Bodoland as all four factions of the NDFB have today laid down their arms.