122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces depart for India to participate in Republic Day parade

SOURCE: pti

A contingent of 122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces has departed for India to participate in the Republic Day parade this year, the Indian Army said on Tuesday. India had last month started Golden Jubilee year celebrations commemorating the country”s victory over Pakistan in 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

“122 members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces departed for India to participate in RD Parade 2021. Together we fought, together we march,” the Indian Army said on Twitter.

“Tune in on 26 Jan 21 for the splendid parade. #friendship #Goldenjubilee #Republicday2021,” it said.

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh also tweeted that the 122-member contingent departed by “special C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force”.

The defence ministry had last month said that as part of the Golden Jubilee year celebrations, various commemorative events would be conducted pan-India wherein war veterans would also be felicitated.

It added that band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclaves and adventure activities would also be held across the country.