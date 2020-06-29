116 Terrorists Killed In Hinterland Of The Kashmir Valley In 6 Months: J&K Police

SOURCE: Republicworld.com

116 terrorists have been killed in the hinterland of the Kashmir Valley in 6 months of the current year, which has led to a remarkable change in the situation, the Jammu Kashmir Police said. The Special Operation Groups of JKP today carried out an operation to eliminate 3 terrorists affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahedeen.

The encounter erupted after JK Police along with Army’s 19 RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) at Khul Chohar village in Anantnag, 55 kms from here, following ‘specific inputs’ about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search party moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired which was retaliated by security forces, triggering an encounter in which three terrorists were killed.

Inspector General Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that the police along with the army had launched several operations in the entire valley from the beginning of the current year and were practically launching search ops on a daily basis and had inducted special forces into the area.

“What we find from Jan 2020-till date is that we have killed 116 terrorists in the hinterland of Kashmir Valley. This has resulted in a remarkable change in situation” IGP Kumar said while adding “in alone this month, so far, we have killed 46 terrorist which is one of the highest figures.

He maintained that 100-200 terrorists were still active in Kashmir among them some 29 foreign terrorists are active in south Kashmir woods. IGP Kumar was quick to add that the security forces will neutralize them soon.

IGP Kumar claimed that the terrorists have no shortage of arms and ammunition. “From the encounter site, JKP has recovered around 25 AK rifles and a huge quantity of ammunition in recent past,” said the IGP, however, was quick to add that “in few encounters, terrorists have been killed with a pistol only.