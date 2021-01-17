10 Rohingyas nabbed from Agartala-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 10 Rohingyas from Agartala-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. NF Railway CPRO Subhanan Chanda said 10 Rohingyas, including five children and two women, were detained in the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Special train on Wednesday.

They were immediately de-boarded from the train at New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal by the railway security personnel. Chanda said that during interrogation they disclosed that they belong to the Rohingya community and boarded the train from Agartala station in Tripura.

“The foreign nationals crossed over to India’s Tripura on January 10 from Comilla in Bangladesh and boarded a train from Agartala with the help of an agent. They had come from Kutupalong refugee camp located in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh,” he said.

All the arrested persons were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in New Jalpaiguri.

With this, the total number of Rohingyas arrested in the Northeast increased to 45.

The Assam police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP personnel arrested 35 more Rohingyas, including children and a woman, in separate incidents during the past two months.

They are now behind the bars.

Rohingyas from refugee camps in southeast Bangladesh often enter the northeastern states of India illegally in search of jobs or get trapped in human trafficking.