10 CRPF jawans injured as truck overturns in Jharkhand

| By

SOURCE: PTI

Ten CRPF personnel were injured, some of them critically, when a truck carrying them overturned after losing control while trying to save some bovine animals in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Madhuban police station area when around 25 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force’s 154th Battalion were being transported from Madhuban to Nimiaghat, a police officer said.

Some cattle suddenly came in front of the CRPF truck and the driver tried to manoeuvre to save them, following which the vehicle overturned, the officer said.

The injured jawans have been admitted to a local hospital and it is being discussed whether to airlift the two-three personnel who are in critical condition, he added.