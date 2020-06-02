1 more terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama encounter, today’s tally is 2

| By

SOURCE: ANI

One more terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Saimog area here, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday. Earlier today, one terrorist was killed in the encounter. The operation has been concluded and arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “#SaimohAwantiporaEncounterUpdate: One more #terrorist killed. Operation concludes. #Incriminating materials including #arms & #ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow.”