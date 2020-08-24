1 arrested for organising prayer at Golden Temple for Referendum 2020

One person has been arrested from the Golden Temple complex for allegedly organising prayer for the Referendum 2020. Gurmeet Singh also allegedly shot a video of the prayer he organised at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, works as a Sikh preacher (granthi). The accused has told the police that he was promised $5000 by Pannu if prayer is held for Khalistan at the Golden Temple. The development came after United States-based pro-Khalistan group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) offered $5000 to anyone performing prayers for Khalistan at Akal Takht on August 23.

‘Referendum 2020’ is a campaign by the SFJ for a separate Sikh state.

In an attempt to lure people into performing prayers for Khalistan and garner support for ‘Referendum 2020’, Sikh for Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had recently announced a $5000 for people organising such prayers at Akal Takht and $500 for performing them at any other gurdwaras.

This is not the first time Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has offered money to lure people to support Referendum 2020. Besides offering money for hoisting the Khalistani flags and organising prayers, he had also offered air tickets and jobs at Khalistani events organised in foreign countries.

Surprisingly, the Khalistani gang also offered money to coronavirus patients in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. While Rs 5000 were offered to coronavirus positive patients in Punjab, Covid patients in Jammu and Kashmir were offered Rs 2000.

He also tried to radicalise Sikh soldiers by offering them full salary and additional Rs 5000 for deserting the Indian Army.

AUTHORITIES PREPARED TO DEAL WITH kHALISTANI SECESSIONIST AGENDA

While the Khalistani elements and ISI are leaving no stone unturned to lure people to further their separatist agenda, Indian authorities are prepared to deal with any secessionist agenda.

Moga police has arrested one of the three accused involved in hosting a flag with ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ written on it on August 14. Two other accused are on the run. The police officials said the accused were influenced by Pannu’s video which had offered $200 for hoisting Khalistani flags.

A Khalistani flag was also hoisted at a village chaupal under Kalanwali area of Sirsa district, Haryana by four people, following which they were arrested.

The incident had taken place on August 15. The four miscreants were arrested on charges of trying to disrupt peace, brotherhood and communal harmony.

Two accused carried out the incident while the two others shot a video on their mobile phones and posted it on social media, the police spokesperson said.